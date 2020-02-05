Golden Wind: let's take a look at this beautiful cosplay by Bruno Bucciarati

Share it:

The anime of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind set entirely in Italy, it has given us many interesting characters that have remained in the minds of fans. One of the most loved is certainly the leader of the Giovanna Day group, Bruno Bucciarati.

He entered the ranks of the criminal organization known as very young PassionBruno Bucciarati is a charismatic and loyal character, enough to earn the trust of the members of his group, who with devotion respond to every order. Instagram user Lunatis_donjuan, on his social profile, brought us a beautiful cosplay of the character, accompanied by his powerful stand Sticky Fingers which gives Bucciarati the power to open hinges on anything. A very useful and versatile power that saved the situation more than once. The effect of the cosplay is really beautiful and does justice to the character of Vento Aureo.

We remind you, for those who missed it, that the first two seasons of JoJo's The Bizarre Adventures will arrive on Netflix and will be available starting from the next March 1, 2020. We will update you as soon as we have more news about the high seasons of the anime. In closing the news, we advise you to take a look at this particular cosplay of Trish Una of Vento Aureo, the daughter of the terrible boss of Passion.