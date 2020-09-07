Entertainment

Golden Kamui: the new, adrenaline-pumping trailer reveals the release date of the third season

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official website dedicated to the Golden Kamui, Satoru Noda’s work focused on the adventures of the immortal Saichi Sugimoto, a few moments ago distributed a new trailer for the third season of the anime, revealing that the series will debut on October 5, 2020. At the top of the news you can check out the video.

The clip also reveals new details on the opening theme and ending theme. The first, entitled “Gray”, is sung by the Japanese rock group Fomar, while the second, “Yusetsu” (Melting Snow), is cured by The Sixt Lie.

The staff of the first two seasons is back in full, with Hitoshi Nanba to the management at Studio Geno (Kokkoku: Moment by Moment, Pet). Noboru Takagi to the script e Kenichi Ohnuki in charge of character design. The soundtrack was again entrusted to Kenichiro Suehiro.

We remind you that the first two seasons of the anime were distributed during 2018, respectively in April and October, and that together they count 24 episodes. Both are available with Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll.

What do you think of it? Will you follow this new season? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we remind you that in the same month two other important souls will be released, namely Jujutsu Kaisen and the second part of Haikyu !! 4.

