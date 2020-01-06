Golden Globes: This is the list of winners of the night

Share it:

California.- The 77th edition of the Golden Globes, one of the most important awards of the film industry, took place this Sunday, where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFP) will reward the best of cinema and television.

Following is the full list of winners of the Golden Globes, in its 77th edition, which were delivered on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California.

Cinema

Best drama movie: "1917".

Best musical or comedy film: "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood."

Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger, "Judy."

Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker".

Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, "The Farewell".

Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, "Rocketman".

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story."

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood."

Best foreign language film: "Parasite" ("Parasites").

Best animated film: "Missing Link".

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood."

Best original music: Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker".

Best Original Song: "(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" by "Rocketman" by Elton John & Bernie Taupin.

TV

Best drama series: "Succession".

Best actress, drama series: Olivia Colman, "The Crown".

Best actor, drama series: Brian Cox, "Succession".

Best comedy or musical series: "Fleabag".

Best actress, comedy or musical series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag".

Best actor, comedy or musical series: Ramy Youssef, "Ramy".

Best limited series or movie made for TV: "Chernobyl".

Best actress, limited series or movie made for TV: Michelle Williams, "Fosse / Verdon".

Best actor, limited series or movie made for TV: Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice".

Best supporting actress, series, limited series or movie made for TV: Patricia Arquette, "The Act".

Best supporting actor, series, limited series or movie made for TV: Stellan Skarsgård, "Chernobyl".

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Tom Hanks.

Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres.