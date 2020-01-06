Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Taron Egerton is the best musical or comedy film actor for 'Rocketman'

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Not even his own Taron Egerton I thought I was going to win the Golden Globe as best musical or comedy actor in the film category for 'Rocketman'. The proof of this is that he had not written a speech when he came up excited to pick up the statuette.

Egerton transforms into Elton John in 'Rocketman', but he does it without forcing the resemblance more than the physical resemblance to the mythical singer with whom he had already coincided in the sequel to 'Kingsman'. his interpretation is more in line with really acting like him, capturing his essence and reproducing it in the film.


'Rocketman': why the movie about Elton John works better than most recent biopics

This is the first time Egerton was nominated for a Golden Globe and surely this victory will give him momentum in the face of a possible – and deserved – Oscar nomination.

They have run out of prize for Leonardo Dicaprio by 'Once upon a time in Hollywood ', Eddie murphy for 'I am Dolemite', Daniel Craig by 'Daggers in the back 'and Roman Griffin Davis by 'Jojo Rabbit '.

