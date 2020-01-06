Entertainment

Golden Globes 2020: 'Succession', Best Drama Series

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

He has had to wait for the second season, but finally 'Succession' ('The succession') has been made with the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series of these 2020 Golden Globes. Imposing himself as strong rivals as' Big Little Lies ',' The Crown ',' Killing Eve 'and' The Morning Show ', has been the first big win of the night for HBO.

'Succession' follows the dysfunctional family of Logan Roy and his four children, strong controllers of a large and manipulative communication and entertainment company. Starring Brian Cox (who has also won the Best Actor Award), Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Katie Lee Hill, Peggy J. Scott, Christine Spang, James Cromwell, the series has already won the Emmy has Best Script of a Drama series. With a continually increasing success, the history of these most dangerous journalism magnates has already been renewed for a third season.

READ:           All Movistar + releases in January 2020: 'Aladdin', the final season of 'Schitt's Creek' and more

NBC's

HandoutGetty Images

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.