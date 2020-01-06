Golden Globes 2020: 'Succession', Best Drama Series

Share it:

He has had to wait for the second season, but finally 'Succession' ('The succession') has been made with the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series of these 2020 Golden Globes. Imposing himself as strong rivals as' Big Little Lies ',' The Crown ',' Killing Eve 'and' The Morning Show ', has been the first big win of the night for HBO.

'Succession' follows the dysfunctional family of Logan Roy and his four children, strong controllers of a large and manipulative communication and entertainment company. Starring Brian Cox (who has also won the Best Actor Award), Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Katie Lee Hill, Peggy J. Scott, Christine Spang, James Cromwell, the series has already won the Emmy has Best Script of a Drama series. With a continually increasing success, the history of these most dangerous journalism magnates has already been renewed for a third season.