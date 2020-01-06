Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Stellan Skarsgård is the best television cast actor for 'Chernobyl'

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Stellan Skarsgård He has been awarded the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a television series for his laconic role as Boris Shcherbina in the miniseries 'Chernobyl', the success of HBO He promises to collect many more awards tonight in the television categories.

The choice of Skarsgård has been a small surprise, imposing itself on Andrew Scott from 'Fleabag', that he had possibilities after his none in the Emmy. It has also been imposed on Kieran Culkin for 'Succession', which was another important option, but the great portrait of deputy prime minister assigned to lead the damage control measures of the great disaster of the Soviet Union has been able.


'Chernobyl': suffocating dose of reality in an exemplary catastrophe miniseries

The Swede has been a film, television and theater actor but he had never been nominated for the Golden Globes, at 67, this is his first prize and one of the four nominations of the series'Chernobyl'. "He is a minister who has the responsibility to clean and take care of the accident”, Says the Swedish actor about his character.

"At first, everyone thinks it's just a small explosion in a tank, but then Jared Harris and I travel there by helicopter and we find a real disaster. We work together for a couple of years and the relationship grows as they leave. knowing.There is not much Shcherbina material, although there is something in Russian. Basically I was guided by the script. It is a politician who went around here and there, and survived the tragedy, so it is part of the system "

