         Golden Globes 2020: Sam Mendes is the best director for '1917'

Sam Mendes has been awarded the Golden Globe for Best Director For the second time for his work in '1917', there was a fight of titans and the filmmaker has cast himself on the right with a film that has not yet been released. Antonio Banderas Y Helen Mirren they have given the prize to a surprised Mendes, who has bowed to Martin Scorsese before thanking all his team and dedicating the prize to his grandfather who was the inspirer of the project by fighting in the First World War.

Sam Mendes is a fair winner for the exuberant '1917', but measured Martin Scorsese for 'The Irish', Quentin Tarantino, who also deserved to have recognition for his work as a filmmaker, but who got off the race by having collected the best screenplay award for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', also bid Bong Joon-ho for the winner of the prize for best foreign film for 'Parasites', and the less and less strong in the bets Todd Phillips by 'Joker'stalked.

Mendes won the Golden Globe for best director for 'American Beauty' (2000) and had another nomination in 2009 for 'Revolutionary Road' after devoting a time to Bond films, the director returns to the drama that the academy likes by the big door and positions itself as Obvious form for the Oscars, an award that also treasures for his film with Kevin Spacey.