Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe is the best miniseries or television movie actor for 'The Highest Voice'

January 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Russell Crowe He has been chosen by the Golden Globes in the category of best leading actor in miniseries or tv movie for his acclaimed transformation in 'The loudest voice'. It is the second Golden Globe achieved by the actor after the one achieved in 2002 for his interpretation in 'A wonderful mind'.

Crowe gave life in 'The loudest voice' to Roger Ailes, the founder of the Fox News channel. The miniseries explores both the personal and professional life of Ailes, with special emphasis on the charges of sexual harassment that he had to face that did irreparable damage to the perception of the channel by the public.

Crowe has not been able to attend the gala presented by Ricky Gervais at being in Australia helping in the fight to end the fires that are ravaging the country.

READ:  You Season 3 Confirmed - Netflix

They have run out of prize Sam Rockwell by 'Fosse / Verdon', Jared Harris by 'Chernobyl', Christopher Abbott for 'Catch 22' and Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The spy'. There was a lot of level in this category, but Crowe has finally taken the cat to the water.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.