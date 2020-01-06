         Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe is the best miniseries or television movie actor for 'The Highest Voice'

Share it:

Russell Crowe He has been chosen by the Golden Globes in the category of best leading actor in miniseries or tv movie for his acclaimed transformation in 'The loudest voice'. It is the second Golden Globe achieved by the actor after the one achieved in 2002 for his interpretation in 'A wonderful mind'.

Crowe gave life in 'The loudest voice' to Roger Ailes, the founder of the Fox News channel. The miniseries explores both the personal and professional life of Ailes, with special emphasis on the charges of sexual harassment that he had to face that did irreparable damage to the perception of the channel by the public.

Crowe has not been able to attend the gala presented by Ricky Gervais at being in Australia helping in the fight to end the fires that are ravaging the country.

They have run out of prize Sam Rockwell by 'Fosse / Verdon', Jared Harris by 'Chernobyl', Christopher Abbott for 'Catch 22' and Sacha Baron Cohen for 'The spy'. There was a lot of level in this category, but Crowe has finally taken the cat to the water.