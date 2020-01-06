Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Renée Zellweger is the best drama actress in cinema for 'Judy'

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The penultimate Golden Globe of the night has gone to Renée Zellweger. The actress has received the award for best actress in a dramatic movie for his starring role in 'Judy', the biopic about Judy Garland that will premiere in Spain on January 31.

Zellweger competed in the category nothing less than with Charlize Theron ('The scandal'), Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women'), Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet') and Scarlett Johansson ('Story of a marriage').

The last time he took the stand to thank a Golden Globe was in 2004 for his role in 'Cold Mountain', a tape with which the Oscar also took.

With 'Judy', the actress is positioned in the lead in the race for the Oscars, being also nominated for Screen Actors Guild, Critic's Choice and Independent Spirit, among others.

