         Golden Globes 2020: Ramy Youssef is the best musical television series or comedy actor for 'Ramy'

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Well, first surprise of the night with the Golden Globe to Ramy Youssef as the best actor in a musical series or comedy for 'Ramy', a series that we have seen recently in Starzpley (original of Hulu).

Ramy Youssef, who create, script and star in the series has joked with minority status of comedy, thanking the applause but acknowledging that nobody has seen it.

We must recognize that surprise is relative since, although he was not a clear favorite, his series has given enough to talk about during his broadcast, being a semi-autobiographical portrait about the life of a young Muslim in post-11-S America.

Ramy Youssef has imposed itself in the category nothing less than Bill Hader ('Barry'), Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky method'), Paul Rudd ('How to live with yourself') and Ben Platt ('The Politician').

