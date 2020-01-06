         Golden Globes 2020: Quentin Tarantino wins the award for best screenplay for 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

Share it:

The competition was fierce, but that great love letter to the seventh art entitled 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' has managed to outperform titles like 'Parasites', 'The Irish', 'Story of a marriage' and 'The two potatoes', allowing Quentin Tarantino get up with the deserved Golden Globe 2020 for the best script.

This victory is the third of Tarantino in the Golden Globes since winning the first in 1995, also in the category of best screenplay, for 'Pulp Fiction'; repeating award in 2016 for the brilliant libretto of 'Django Unchained'. Both in these cases, as in 2010 – with 'Damn Bastards' – the filmmaker also opted, without too much luck, to rise with the Globe to the best direction.

This 2020 may be the year that Quentin's good man breaks the curse and makes his first double as director and screenwriter; something that would not be crazy at all, since in 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood' the once enfant terrible of the American industry has reached the culmination of his style, dominating the art of dialogue and twisting the reality and myths of pop culture of the 60s at will, giving us the ultimate Tarantino experience.