Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: 'Parasites' is the best non-English speaking film

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

This ceremony of delivery of the Golden Globes 2020 may give us more of a surprise, but unfortunately for our Pedro Almodóvar and his 'Pain and Glory', the category of best non-english speaking movie I had a clear favorite that, as we expected, has ended up taking the cat to the water: the masterly 'Parasites', directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Praised by half the world as one of the best films of the year, the last virguería of the author of pieces like 'Mother', 'Memories of murder', 'The Host' or 'Snowpiercer' has become the first South Korean film to win a Golden Globe After having marked the same milestone at the Cannes Festival, where he won the Golden Palm last 2019.


The 39 best films of the decade (2010-2019)

Personally, and as much as the defeat of the Manchego, I can do nothing less than celebrate the victory of 'Parasites'. And is that your tonal tightrope exercise, its exquisite setting, its impossible fusion of genres – in which there is room for social drama, thriller and a black comedy like coal – and its ability to thrill and keep the respectable nailed in the armchair make it not only deserving of the award, but of the label of masterpiece.

READ:  On Low Opening of Hobbs and Shaw, Mocks By Tyrese Gibson

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.