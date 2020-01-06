         Golden Globes 2020: 'Parasites' is the best non-English speaking film

Share it:

This ceremony of delivery of the Golden Globes 2020 may give us more of a surprise, but unfortunately for our Pedro Almodóvar and his 'Pain and Glory', the category of best non-english speaking movie I had a clear favorite that, as we expected, has ended up taking the cat to the water: the masterly 'Parasites', directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Praised by half the world as one of the best films of the year, the last virguería of the author of pieces like 'Mother', 'Memories of murder', 'The Host' or 'Snowpiercer' has become the first South Korean film to win a Golden Globe After having marked the same milestone at the Cannes Festival, where he won the Golden Palm last 2019.

Personally, and as much as the defeat of the Manchego, I can do nothing less than celebrate the victory of 'Parasites'. And is that your tonal tightrope exercise, its exquisite setting, its impossible fusion of genres – in which there is room for social drama, thriller and a black comedy like coal – and its ability to thrill and keep the respectable nailed in the armchair make it not only deserving of the award, but of the label of masterpiece.