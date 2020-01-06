Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is the best film of the year in comedy or musical

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Once upon a time in Hollywood' has been awarded the Golden Globe for best musical film or comedy, the last tape of Quentin Tarantino, which already has three awards. Pierce Brosnan Y Will ferrell They have presented the prize that Tarantino himself has collected, which was also the producer of the film and had already left to pick up the Globe for the best script.

Splitting categories has given advantage to Tarantino. his film is very fluid in genres and has managed to bend Hitler's comedy of Taika Waititi, eccentric and a little ñoña, and especially to 'Knives in the back' which is the one that gave him the most problems that, although it works well as a fun Saturday afternoon, it is more easily forgotten. 'My name is Dolemite'It belongs to those pure comedies that usually slip into the hands of the awards. 'Rocketman' had it raw after Queen's coup in 2019.

READ:  The news of the closure of MangaStream also reaches the editors of Weekly Shonen Jump


'Once upon a time in Hollywood': Quentin Tarantino recommends the ten films that should be seen before its new premiere

'Once upon a time in Hollywood'is a film-summary of the universe of Tarantino so the prize comes at a good time, a melancholic work about the end of Hollywood as we knew it that you may like in the Oscar race, because so far he has won three awards, counting script and best supporting actor.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.