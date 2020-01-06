         Golden Globes 2020: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is the best film of the year in comedy or musical

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Once upon a time in Hollywood' has been awarded the Golden Globe for best musical film or comedy, the last tape of Quentin Tarantino, which already has three awards. Pierce Brosnan Y Will ferrell They have presented the prize that Tarantino himself has collected, which was also the producer of the film and had already left to pick up the Globe for the best script.

Splitting categories has given advantage to Tarantino. his film is very fluid in genres and has managed to bend Hitler's comedy of Taika Waititi, eccentric and a little ñoña, and especially to 'Knives in the back' which is the one that gave him the most problems that, although it works well as a fun Saturday afternoon, it is more easily forgotten. 'My name is Dolemite'It belongs to those pure comedies that usually slip into the hands of the awards. 'Rocketman' had it raw after Queen's coup in 2019.

'Once upon a time in Hollywood'is a film-summary of the universe of Tarantino so the prize comes at a good time, a melancholic work about the end of Hollywood as we knew it that you may like in the Oscar race, because so far he has won three awards, counting script and best supporting actor.