         Golden Globes 2020: Olivia Colman is the best drama series actress for 'The Crown'

It was one of the favorites and this has been considered by the Foreign Press Association. Olivia Colman has taken the 2020 Golden Globe to best television actress in a drama series for her role as Isabel II in the third season of 'The Crown'.

And, the truth is that it is not for less since Colman It is a giant that has shown great containment and great mimicry as a replacement for Claire Foy in the Netflix series. Series that earns the one that is, for the moment, the only award to the platform in series issues (in cinema it has one for 'History of a marriage').

And, the truth is that although it was favorite, the prize could well have taken Jennifer Aniston, whose role in 'The Morning Show' has been very commented on in recent months. Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show') and Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies') have gone empty.

Olivia Colman is one of those usual big faces of British television and, in fact, this year we have seen it in 'Fleabag'. Last year, the actress also won a Golden Globe: this time for her role as Queen Anne in 'The Favorite'.