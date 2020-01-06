         Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams is the best miniseries or TV movie actress for 'Fosse / Verdon'

Share it:

Quite conservative are these Golden Globes in the categories of best performers, at least on television. Michelle Williams has been awarded as best actress in a miniseries or tv movie for his role as Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse / Verdon'.

Although it is true that I am not especially a fan of the miniseries, we must recognize that what Michelle Williams does here it is worth studying for his ability to mimic the mythical actress and dancer.

Williams already won last September the Emmy in the homologous category, so the actress closes a splendid season. The rest of the nominees were Helen Mirren for 'Catalina la Grande', Joey King for 'The Act' and Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever for 'Believe Me'.

FX miniseries, in 'Fosse / Verdon' we find a double biopic around the artistic (and not so artistic) couple that formed Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon in the music scene of the sixties and seventies.