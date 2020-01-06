Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams is the best miniseries or TV movie actress for 'Fosse / Verdon'

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Quite conservative are these Golden Globes in the categories of best performers, at least on television. Michelle Williams has been awarded as best actress in a miniseries or tv movie for his role as Gwen Verdon in 'Fosse / Verdon'.

Although it is true that I am not especially a fan of the miniseries, we must recognize that what Michelle Williams does here it is worth studying for his ability to mimic the mythical actress and dancer.


All nominees for the Golden Globes 2020

Williams already won last September the Emmy in the homologous category, so the actress closes a splendid season. The rest of the nominees were Helen Mirren for 'Catalina la Grande', Joey King for 'The Act' and Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever for 'Believe Me'.

FX miniseries, in 'Fosse / Verdon' we find a double biopic around the artistic (and not so artistic) couple that formed Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon in the music scene of the sixties and seventies.

READ:  The Mandalorian Season 2 arrives in autumn 2020

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.