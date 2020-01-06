Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: Laura Dern is the best supporting actress in a movie, for 'Story of a marriage'

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
The gala continues at a good pace and now it has been the turn to deliver the prize to the best supporting actress of the year in the cinema section. The award has gone to the hands of Laura Dern for his participation in 'History of a marriage', the great Netflix movie.

Dern interprets in 'Story of a marriage' the lawyer who hires the character of Scarlett Johansson to represent her in her divorce from Adam Driver. A role full of sparkle that allows the actress to show off in more than one scene and has been fairly rewarded with the Golden Globe.


It is the sixth Golden Globe that Dern gets, although the first was in the special section of Miss Golden Globe. The previous four were for their participation in various television productions, today being the first for their work on the big screen.

When the winner was announced they sat in their armchair Jennifer Lopez by 'Wall Street scammers', Margot Robbie by 'The scandal', Kathy Bates by Richard Jewell Y Annette Bening by The report.

