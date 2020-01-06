         Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the best drama actor in cinema for 'Joker'

Share it:

Joaquin Phoenix He became the man to beat after the premiere of 'Joker' and since then there has been some other interpretation that has come to question his victory, but the Golden Globes have made it clear and have given the prize to best Actor In a dramatic movie.

Phoenix gives life in 'Joker' to Arthur Fleck, an aspiring comedian whose mental health, already delicate, is sinking more and more until he becomes the mythical villain who has faced Batman so many times. At first it seemed that it would be the only time he got into his skin, but the sequel seems increasingly possible.

Phoenix had already won the Golden Globe at the time for playing Johnny Cash in 'On the Tightrope', having been nominated four other times – for 'Gladiator', 'The Master', 'Her' and 'Pure Vice'-. It was time to give him another and 'Joker' was the perfect opportunity for it.

When the victory of Phoenix was announced they had to sit in their seats Christian bale by Le Mans 66, Antonio Banderas for 'pain and glory', Jonathan Pryce for 'The two potatoes' and Adam Driver for 'Story of a marriage'.