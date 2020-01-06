         Golden Globes 2020: how to follow live the 77th awards gala

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is nothing left, just about ten hours for Hollywood dress up for the delivery ceremony of the 77th edition of the Golden Globes, granted by the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood (HFPA). At 5 pm Pacific Time, Ricky Gervais will welcome attendees with his acid humor.

As usual, in Espinof we will carefully follow the gala, telling you the highlights and commenting on the winners in the respective categories through our live page and our Twitter. In addition, we will tell you where you can watch the gala on television.

In the US, Golden Globes are issued, as usual, by NBC. On January 5 at 5 pm Pacific time / 8pm East Coast time the gala will begin, and an hour before the red carpet will be broadcast, which can also be seen on channels such as ET.

Where to see the Golden Globes in Spain and Latin America

But let's go to our land. In Spain it is Movistar + the one that has the rights to issue the Golden Globes, with a special follow-up that will take place from 0:30 tonight (early morning from January 5 to 6) at # 0, with a previous one; at 1:00 the red carpet will start at # 0, Movistar Seriesmanía and CineDoc & Roll; Finally the gala itself will air from 2:00 on Movistar Seriesmanía and CineDoc & Roll.

In Latin America is TNT the one that has the emission rights of the gala, which will be broadcast at this time: 6 pm in Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras; 7 pm in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama; 8 pm in Venezuela; 9 pm in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay; 10 pm in Uruguay and Brazil.

Espinof's pool

You know that, to anticipate us tonight, these days We have published two pools with our winners: who we think will win in the movie categories and who in the television series. Will we succeed? You can comment it in, worth the redundancy, the comments.