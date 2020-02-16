Golden Globes 2020: Here the complete list of nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the list of nominees to receive the Golden Globe.
The 77th edition of the award will take place on January 5 of next year at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, United States. Comedian Ricky Gervais will be the master of ceremonies.
The list of nominees is as follows.
Best Dramatic Film
- 1917
- The Irish
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The two potatoes
Best Musical or Comedy Movie
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Outr
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best director
- Bong Joon Ho by Parasite
- Sam Mendez by 1917
- Todd Phillipos by Joker
- Martin Scorsese by The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino by Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best Actress in Dramatic Film
- Cynthia Erivo by Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson by Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan by Little Women
- Charlize Theron by Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger by Judy
Best Musical or Comedy Movie Actress
- Ana de Armas, for Knives out
- Awkwafina, by The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett by Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein by Booksmart
- Emma Thompson by Late night
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates at Richars Jewall
- Annette Bening, in The Report
- Laura Dern in Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers
- Margot Robbie in Bombshell
Best Actor in Dramatic Film
- Christian Bale in Ford V. Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas by Pain and glory
- Adam Driver by Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoeniz by Joker
- Jonathan Pryce by The Two Potatoes
Best Actor in Musical Movie or Comedy
- Daniel Craig by Knives out
- Roman Griffin Davis by Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio by Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton by Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy by Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks by A Beautiful Day in the Neigborhood
- Anthony Hopkins by The Two Potatoes
- Al Pacino for The Irish
- Joe Pesci by The Irish
- Brad Pitt by Once Upon a Time .. In Hollywood
Best screenplay
- Noah Baumbach, for Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Hin won by Parasite
- Anthony McCarten by The Two Potatoes
- Quentin Tarantino by Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian by The Irish
Best Original Music
- Alexandre Desplat by Little Women
- Hildur Gudnadottir by Joker
- Randy Newman by Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman by 1917
Best Original Song
- “Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for Rocketman
- “Into The Unknown” for Frozen 2
- "Spirit" for The Lion King
- “Stand Up” for Harriet
Best Animated Movie
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film
- The Farewell (U.S)
- Les Misérables (France)
- Pain and glory (Spain)
- Parasite (South Korea)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)
Best Dramatic Series for Television
- Big little lies
- The crown
- Killing eve
- The morning show
- Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series for Television
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Mini Series or Movie made for Television
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fose / Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series
- Jennifer Aniston by The morning show
- Olivia Colman by The crown
- Jodie Eat for Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman by Big little lies
- Reese Witherspoon for The morning show
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Television
- Christina Applegate by Dead to me
- Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst by On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne by Russian doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge by Fleabag
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever by Unbelievable
- Joey King by The act
- Helen Mirren by Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever by Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams by Fosse / Verdon
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Movie for Television
- Patricia Arquette by The act
- Helena Bonham Carter by The crown
- Toni Collette by Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep by Big little lies
- Emily Watson by Chernobyl
And this year's #GoldenGlobes Nominees for Best Actress TV Drama, Best Actress TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress Limited Series or Television Movie, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television are… pic.twitter.com/QSDUCr7JIX
– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019
Best Actor in Dramatic Television Series
- Brian Cox by Succession
- Kit Harington by game of Thrones
- Rami Malek by Mr. Robot
- Billy Porter by Pose
- Tobias Menzies by The crown
Best Actor in Musical Series or Comedy for Television
- Michael Douglas by The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader by Barry
- Ben Platt by The Politician
- Paul Rudd by Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef by Ramy
Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for Television
- Christopher Abbott by Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen by The spy
- Russell Crowe by The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris by Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell by Fosse / Verdon
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie for Television
- Alan Arkin by The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin by Succession
- Andrew Scott by Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard by Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler by Barry
And the #GoldenGlobes Nominees for Best Actor TV Drama, Best Actor TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor Limited Series or Television Movie, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television are… pic.twitter.com/IhQcaqP0vq
– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019
With information from The New York Times.
