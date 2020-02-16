Golden Globes 2020: Here the complete list of nominees

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the list of nominees to receive the Golden Globe.

The 77th edition of the award will take place on January 5 of next year at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, United States. Comedian Ricky Gervais will be the master of ceremonies.

The list of nominees is as follows.

Best Dramatic Film

1917

The Irish

Joker

Marriage Story

The two potatoes

Best Musical or Comedy Movie

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Outr

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best director

Bong Joon Ho by Parasite

Sam Mendez by 1917

Todd Phillipos by Joker

Martin Scorsese by The Irish

Quentin Tarantino by Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best Actress in Dramatic Film

Cynthia Erivo by Harriet

Scarlett Johansson by Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan by Little Women

Charlize Theron by Bombshell

Renée Zellweger by Judy

Best Musical or Comedy Movie Actress

Ana de Armas, for Knives out

Awkwafina, by The Farewell

Cate Blanchett by Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein by Booksmart

Emma Thompson by Late night

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates at Richars Jewall

Annette Bening, in The Report

Laura Dern in Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

Margot Robbie in Bombshell

Best Actor in Dramatic Film

Christian Bale in Ford V. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas by Pain and glory

Adam Driver by Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoeniz by Joker

Jonathan Pryce by The Two Potatoes

Best Actor in Musical Movie or Comedy

Daniel Craig by Knives out

Roman Griffin Davis by Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio by Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton by Rocketman

Eddie Murphy by Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks by A Beautiful Day in the Neigborhood

Anthony Hopkins by The Two Potatoes

Al Pacino for The Irish

Joe Pesci by The Irish

Brad Pitt by Once Upon a Time .. In Hollywood

Best screenplay

Noah Baumbach, for Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Han Hin won by Parasite

Anthony McCarten by The Two Potatoes

Quentin Tarantino by Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian by The Irish

Best Original Music

Alexandre Desplat by Little Women

Hildur Gudnadottir by Joker

Randy Newman by Marriage Story

Thomas Newman by 1917

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” for Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” for Rocketman

“Into The Unknown” for Frozen 2

"Spirit" for The Lion King

“Stand Up” for Harriet

Best Animated Movie

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell (U.S)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Best Dramatic Series for Television

Big little lies

The crown

Killing eve

The morning show

Succession

Best Musical or Comedy Series for Television

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Mini Series or Movie made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fose / Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress in a Dramatic Television Series

Jennifer Aniston by The morning show

Olivia Colman by The crown

Jodie Eat for Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman by Big little lies

Reese Witherspoon for The morning show

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series for Television

Christina Applegate by Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan by The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst by On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne by Russian doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge by Fleabag

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Television

Kaitlyn Dever by Unbelievable

Joey King by The act

Helen Mirren by Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever by Unbelievable

Michelle Williams by Fosse / Verdon

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Movie for Television

Patricia Arquette by The act

Helena Bonham Carter by The crown

Toni Collette by Unbelievable

Meryl Streep by Big little lies

Emily Watson by Chernobyl

Best Actor in Dramatic Television Series

Brian Cox by Succession Kit Harington by game of Thrones Rami Malek by Mr. Robot Billy Porter by Pose Tobias Menzies by The crown



Best Actor in Musical Series or Comedy for Television

Michael Douglas by The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader by Barry

Ben Platt by The Politician

Paul Rudd by Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef by Ramy

Best Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for Television

Christopher Abbott by Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen by The spy

Russell Crowe by The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris by Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell by Fosse / Verdon

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie for Television

Alan Arkin by The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin by Succession

Andrew Scott by Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard by Chernobyl

Henry Winkler by Barry

With information from The New York Times.

