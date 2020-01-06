         Golden Globes 2020: 'Fleabag' is the best comedy or musical series

Share it:

Another jackpot and another prize quite sung. The 2020 Golden Globe at best comic / musical series It is for 'Fleabag', the creation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge that premiered its second (and almost most likely) last season this past 2019.

The series, whose second season was co-produced by Amazon, has been imposed on other giants of the category like 'Barry' and 'The wonderful Mrs. Maisel' and some of the favorites of a large part of the public like 'The Kominsky method' and 'The Politician'