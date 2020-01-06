         Golden Globes 2020: 'Chernobyl' is the best miniseries or movie made for television

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

He was sung after the television phenomenon he became shortly after its premiere: 'Chernobyl' has been recognized by the Golden Globes as the best miniseries or movie made for television of the year. The strange thing would have been the opposite.

The miniseries of HBO he rebuilds the nuclear catastrophe that occurred in the Russian town of Chernobyl in 1986. He had previously won the award for best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, but it was clear that he deserved more than that.

They have run out of prize 'The loudest voice', which had already taken home the award for best actor for Russell Crowe – although the actor has not been able to attend the gala to pick him up for the fires that are sweeping Australia-, 'Believe me', 'Fosse / Verdon' Y 'Catch 22'