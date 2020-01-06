Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: 'Chernobyl' is the best miniseries or movie made for television

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

He was sung after the television phenomenon he became shortly after its premiere: 'Chernobyl' has been recognized by the Golden Globes as the best miniseries or movie made for television of the year. The strange thing would have been the opposite.

The miniseries of HBO he rebuilds the nuclear catastrophe that occurred in the Russian town of Chernobyl in 1986. He had previously won the award for best supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard, but it was clear that he deserved more than that.


Chernobyl beyond the HBO series: 13 films that have explored the catastrophe and nuclear panic

They have run out of prize 'The loudest voice', which had already taken home the award for best actor for Russell Crowe – although the actor has not been able to attend the gala to pick him up for the fires that are sweeping Australia-, 'Believe me', 'Fosse / Verdon' Y 'Catch 22'

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]pland.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.