         Golden Globes 2020: Brian Cox is the best television drama actor for 'Succession'

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Brian Cox has been awarded the Golden Globe to best drama actor on television for his role as Logan roy In the series 'Succession', he has immediately apologized to his teammates for winning the prize and has praised the work of all the Show team that has also taken another to a better drama series.

Cox It was a favorite of the press, since the media attention in season 2 of the series has increased considerably compared to the first. The actor is the soul of the series and deserved winner. Although I had nothing easy considering that the character of Billy porter in 'Pose' has been the highlight of 2019 and Rami Malek He stood out again with 'Mr. Robot '.


'Succession' is an incisive and fun portrait of family emporiums

'Succession'is a family drama that follows the Roy, owners of a large media emporium managed with an iron hand by Logan roy (Cox) It already came with five nominations for the 2019 Emmy awards so the recognition in the Golden Globes not surprising, but it is tied with 'Fleabag'Two balloons at the moment. Cox had only been nominated for the Balloons once, in 2001 for the miniseries'Nuremberg'(2000).

