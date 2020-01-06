         Golden Globes 2020: Brad Pitt is the best movie actor, for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Share it:

It was expected and desired. Brad Pitt has been awarded the 2020 Golden Globe to the Best Supporting Actor in cinema for his charismatic Cliff Booth in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' directed by the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay Quentin Tarantino.

The category of secondary actors was at a level of leading roles. Brad Pitt and his Cliff of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', winner have had to face competitors such as the reworked Al Pacino and a huge Joe Pesci in 'The Irishman', already with less danger he had an affable Tom Hanks in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'o Anthony Hopkins in 'The two popes', so he has finally won the award thanks to his role as the double of a declining actor in the late 60s.

Pitt one of his best roles in three decades ago and although Oscar does not have already won a balloon to Best Supporting Actor In 'Twelve Monkeys' in 1996, he now composes a magnetic character who is actually almost as protagonist as the one in Leonardo Dicaprio. Pitt makes an apocryphal recreation of Hal needham a film specialist with a life full of street races, fights with John wayne and jumps from cornices to 9 meters high to fall on a moving diligence.