         Golden Globes 2020: Awkwafina is the best comedy or film musical actress for 'The Farewell'

Despite the stumbling block in the category of best non-English speaking film – in which, remember, 'Parasites' has taken the cat to the water -, 'The Farewell' has managed to emerge in this ceremony of delivery of the Golden Globes 2020 thanks to Awkwafina, what has won the award for best comedy or musical actress for her role as Billi, becoming the first Asian-American actress to achieve it.

To gain this recognition, the North American interpreter and rapper of a Chinese-American father and South Korean mother has had to face heavyweights such as Cate Blanchett —Where’d You Go, Bernadette?– or Emma Thompson —'Late Night'—, and revelations like Beanie Feldstein and "Super Nerd" Ana de Armas, hilarious in 'Daggers in the back'.

'The Farewell' is the second feature film of Lulu Wang after 'Posthumous'. With him, the filmmaker has garnered praise at festivals such as Sundance wave Seminci, and has received a good handful of awards and nominations in the Satellite, the Gotham or the Independent Spirit —To give three examples—, in which Awkwafina's work has also been recognized.