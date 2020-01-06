Entertainment

         Golden Globes 2020: '1917' is the best dramatic film of the year

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

Surprise To end the night '1917' has won the last prize of the Golden Globes 2020: the one of best dramatic movie of the year. The film of Sam Mendes The gala ends with two awards after having also imposed itself in the category of best direction.

Therefore, 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' and '1917' have become the great winners of the film block, in this 77th edition of the awards given by the Association of the foreign press. Quentin Tarantino's film was raised with three statuettes: best comedy or musical film, script and supporting actor.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.