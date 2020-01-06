         Golden Globes 2020: '1917' is the best dramatic film of the year

Share it:

Surprise To end the night '1917' has won the last prize of the Golden Globes 2020: the one of best dramatic movie of the year. The film of Sam Mendes The gala ends with two awards after having also imposed itself in the category of best direction.

Therefore, 'Once upon a time in Hollywood' and '1917' have become the great winners of the film block, in this 77th edition of the awards given by the Association of the foreign press. Quentin Tarantino's film was raised with three statuettes: best comedy or musical film, script and supporting actor.