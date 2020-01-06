Golden Globe 2020, is Jennifer Aniston's gaze all for Brad Pitt and does friendship win over love?

Share it:

Ai Golden Globe 2020 we often talk about love and also in this case there is a very sweet gossip about it Brad Pitt and lo look of Jennifer Aniston. Maybe you already know all about who won and the best looks of the red carpet of the number 77 edition, but maybe you missed a piece (on the other hand, it was already late at night when he appeared on the screen in Italy) which has as protagonists Brad Pitt is Jennifer Aniston. Yes, even if it seems like a time jump to 2000 when they were together, in reality their relationship – whatever it became – came out overbearing during his speech. Because a connection is evident that it is still there and in our opinion it is even stronger than love.

While on stage to thank Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo Dicaprio for the prize for Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (an epochal event, because she hasn't had such a hot award for 24 years!) in the audience Jennifer Aniston watched it all the time in a way you can't ignore. To be clear:

On the web, the memes and the post moved were immediately triggered, because in the end, half the universe plots so that Jen and Brad, who have been leaving for more than a decade, get back together. And it's true that hoping to find someone who looks at you like Jennifer Aniston watches Brad Pitt at the Golden Globe 2020 it is a good mantra for the year that has just begun, but are you really sure that it is a flashback?

In our opinion there is much more: consider that the prize he won Brad Pitt (Oscar immediately!) it is very important because from a certain point of view he has always been considered a handsome but Serie B actor, not worthy of valid prizes. And in addition he competed against the big names of cinema such as Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Tom Hanks so his position was even more complicated: Brad Pitt who wins a Golden Globe after 24 years so it is a nice goal, something to be proud of, especially if you are her friend. And we are look of Jennifer Aniston, also one of the Golden Globe candidates for The Morning Show (even if she didn't win anything) we interpret it just like this: to make an important love story survive and to find yourself sometimes you don't need love, but they do everything affection and esteem.

And proof that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they are friends who love each other and also support each other with a touch of irony, you also have it in the fact that when he joked that he wanted to bring his mother to the red carpet, but that he avoided because of the gossip ("As soon as they see me with someone they say I'm going out, so … it would have been strange"), she chuckled in the audience because we go, who more than Jennifer Aniston knows what it's like to be at the center of gossip for a finished relationship that in the eyes of others seems eternal?

Brad and Jen went through a lot, after the divorce that nobody expected, the divorce bis of him with Angelina Jolie and the legal battle that ensued and the constant targeting of the world press. Many are convinced that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will get back together sooner or later, because you don't stay so close to an ex if there is no sentimental interest. What if it was more than love? For us, that look in the audience of Jennifer Aniston, who is super easy with the ex and frequents them even after the break, is the result of friendship, esteem and affection which are three indestructible things, even from gossip.

