Golden Globe 2020, be friends and always support yourself as Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Brad Pitt at the Golden Globe 2020 he triumphed and took home the Best Supporting Actor award for Once upon a time in … Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino and with Leonardo Dicaprio, but also won the prize of the evening as "friend we all want" (where "friend" is clearly an understatement) because in his speech he thanked his co-star and friend Leonardo DiCaprio so much (even with a quote to his most iconic film, Titanic).

The moment of connection between the two – one on stage to enjoy his moment of celebrity and the other in the audience to applaud – is perhaps one of the most exciting things Golden Globe 2020 and show you that working together can create a deep bond, without any rivalry.

Brad Pitt's speech at the Golden Globe 2020 and friendship with Leonardo di Caprio

Brad took the stage of the Golden Globe 2020 after he popped it against movie greats like Tom Hanks and Al Pacino and the first thing he did, after thanking Quentin Tarantino for his role in Once upon a time … Hollywood was to address his "brother in crime" Leonardo di Caprio, also in the film, with special words. Leo, for his part, looked at him with his face completely excited from his table and the moment was truly engaging, as if it wasn't enough to see them both in tuxedos on the red carpet. You already thanked Mr. Quentin Tarantino in profusion for putting them together in a movie, right?

Brad and Leo posed together on the red carpet before the awards ceremony. Todd Williamson / NBCGetty Images

In his thank you speech Brad thanked Leo and put an end to the eternal rivalry invented by the media between the two. In the 90s, those of their explosion as actors and sex symbols, the press compared them millions of times in an eternal battle to those who stood out for beauty, skill and sexyness. And do you know what is there? This war does not really exist and it was the same that revealed it Brad Pitt at the Golden Globe 2020.

I have to thank my partner in crime, Leonardo. Before The Revenant I always saw his co-stars thanking him from the stage and now I know why. He is a star, he is a getleman

The web has obviously gone mad and now the race is between the affectionate glances that darted from the gaze of Jennifer Aniston and those of complicity by Leo DiCaprio, both among the audience of the Golden Globe 2020. Who do you think the check?

And don't think that Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't spare: in an interview with Deadline said that "Brad is a great professional and there was no attempt to outdo each other, we were both focused on trying to turn our characters into something real. And it worked." Yes, if he did!

Brad Pitt's speech on the Golden Globe 2020 stage ended with a nice quote a Titanic, Leonardo di Caprio's iconic movie from 1997. If you were looking for evidence that you and Brad are made for each other now you have it, because he too would have done what you have been thinking about for centuries after seeing the end of the James Cameron movie.

I wouldn't be here without you and thank you again. And I would definitely have shared the raft with you, man.

Do you want to blame him ?! In the 2000s the world was divided between "Team Leo" VS "Team Brad": the first angelic and romantic, the second rebellious and sexy. Today you can be part of the Team Leo & Brad in the hope that this bromance will be celebrated in the years to come with a lot of films together. We count on it, eh!

