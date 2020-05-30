Golden Fists: Canelo Álvarez is among the 30 highest paid athletes in the world in 2020

Share it:

For four consecutive years, Álvarez appears on the traditional list Photo: Twitter @ Canelo)

Despite his inactivity in boxing due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez keep giving what to talk about. And it is the one only mexican athlete within the ranking Forbes of the 100 highest paid athletes in the world 2020.

The 29-year-old boxer was located in the place 30 from the traditional list after having received USD 37 million in earnings in the last 12 months: 35 million salary and two in sponsorships.

During this period the "Canelo" just made a fight, the one on November 2 when he beat the Russian Sergey Kovalev to become semi-complete champion of the World Boxing Organization (OMB) and in tetracampeón in different division.

With this edition of the ranking, Álvarez already has four consecutive years as the highest paid Mexican athlete in the world.

The boxer has a collection of expensive cars, including a Bugatti, a Nissan and a Ford (Photo: Instagram / @canelo)

However, with the stoppage of activities in the face of the pandemic This 2020 was less lucrative for Jalisco than last year, when he made a profit USD 75 million; In this way, 2019 continues to be the year in which he earned more millions since he began his professional career in 2005.

It is worth mentioning that Saúl Álvarez signed a contract in late 2018 for USD 365 million and 11 fights with the DAZN platform, representing more than 30 million for each fight.

Even with these gigantic amounts, the "Canelo" is very far from the top 3 of the best paid.

The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer topped the list with USD 106.3 million of income, ahead of footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with 105 and 104 million, respectively.

Regarding boxers, Saúl is in fourth position, behind the full weights Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who are in the top 20, with earnings between 57 and 46.5 million dollars.

Federer, Cristiano and Messi have the ranking podium (Photo: File)

On the other hand, in the face of the successful return of wrestling duties in WWE and the UFC behind closed doors, boxing could follow this trend in the coming months, and with it a function with "Canelo".

Álvarez had to suspend his engagement on May 5, making it essential for both his promoter Golden Boy Promotions as for the mexican boxer get in the ring next September, either with the public in the stands or without it, following the necessary sanitary measures.

So I hinted a few days ago to Boxingscene Eric Gomez, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

We are going to discuss it and start talking about it with DAZN, with Canelo, with all those involved (…) If it is something that Canelo would approve of and is willing to do, and we can make it work for everyone involved, we will

Canelo analyzes fighting behind closed doors (Photo: Instagram / canelo)

In this way, the only thing missing would be for its promoters to find a rival Saúl; one of the most likely names is British Billy Joe Saunders, with whom was the main option before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, "El Canelo" has not let his guard down at any time, so stays focused on his camp in San Diego, California, although he is not being supervised by his coach Eddy Reynoso, who recently did social work by helping families affected by the pandemic in Guadalajara, Jalisco, their native entity.

