Goku's Ultra Instinct conquers fans with this beautiful illustration

The world created by Akira Toriyama, now more than 30 years ago, was marked by the desire to improve the protagonist Son Goku, who has always pushed beyond his limits, also involving the other main characters of the series. In the series of Dragon Ball Super we have even seen him use the Ultra Instinct technique.

Also called Quintessence of Instinct, it is able to react the user's body automatically, defending and counterattacking opponents without having to think about what to do. A complex technique also for the Divinities, now much more present in the Dragon Ball Super multiverse.

When Goku used the Ultra Instinct unknowingly during the Tournament of Power in the final confrontation with Jiren, the Saiyan showed a different design from its usual transformations. With i silver hair and eyes, the new form of Goku has conquered all fans of the series, causing an almost infinite amount of fanart shared on the web.

The user @stynlfuuta is definitely one of the fans who have been impressed by this design, so much so that he wants to recreate it in the gorgeous illustration that you find at the bottom of the page. In the drawing, Goku seems ready to launch a very powerful attack, while maintaining an extraordinary concentration.