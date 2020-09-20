Goku vs Molo in color: Dragon Ball Super 64 gets a makeover thanks to a fan

Goku has been facing Molo for some time. The clash has recently moved to Earth and will likely be the final one. The galactic sorcerer has troubled and almost annihilated the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super. But Merus’s intervention has clearly changed the cards on the table by depriving Molo of some fundamental skills.

With the chapter 64 of Dragon Ball Super, Goku understood what Merus wanted to do with his gesture and, looking back on the past, he manages to calm down enough to trigger the activation of the Ultra Instinct. This time the protagonist manages to use it in the perfect form, the one that does not cause a rapid exhaustion of strength and that gives him silver-white hair and eyes.

One of the pages of Dragon Ball Super 64 is dedicated to the complete transformation, alongside the bewilderment of Molo and the surprise of Jaco. The Sarriaart fan has decided to devote himself to this page, officially available in black and white on MangaPlus, creating his color version of Goku and Molo. Obviously the focus is all on the Saiyan protagonist with two completely dedicated cartoons showing the outcome of the divine transformation.

The light hair and the now historic orange and blue jumpsuit stand out, while we see Molo with the typical blue and white color, while Jaco hides with his classic light blue and purple. With the release of the official edition of Dragon Ball Super in color we will be able to enjoy the whole chapter in these conditions.