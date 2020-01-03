Goku versus Godzilla in a wonderful artwork created by a fan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the artists who worked on the film Detective Pikachu he imagined what the clash between Dragon Ball's Son Goku and Godzilla, the King of Kaiju (Japanese giant monsters) might be like. Let's take a look at this beautiful fan art!

Often and willingly, on the web, we come across sites or videos that offer challenges between characters from different comics universes (or in any case fantasy). One of the most recent that we have shown you has seen the master Gai of Naruto compete against All Might of My Hero Academia. Goku is another very thick character used for these versus. For example, many years ago, in an American magazine called Wizard, they collided Goku and Superman also asking readers who would win in a possible battle between the two. Today an artist who worked on the realization of Detective Pikachu, the famous film with Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu (or at least doubled him), he posted this fun fan art he sees on Twitter Goku grappling with Godzilla. In fan art we see Goku launching his most famous attack, the Kamehameha, against Godzilla's Atomic Breath.

Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments. We also leave you with this artwork that imagines Goku with different drawing styles taken from other anime and manga.