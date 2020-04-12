Goku, Vegeta or Freeza, who deserves to become the next God of Destruction?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the day yesterday, an interesting discussion between some renowned voice actors of Dragon Ball started on Twitter. The trio debated on the name of the possible Beerus' successor, and the fans of the series are certainly not left idle. Who is therefore the best candidate for the title again God of Destruction?

Second Sonny Strait, English voice of Kulilin, Goku will ascend to the title of divinity, an opinion not shared by the legendary Christopher Sabat (Vegeta, Piccolo) and by Chris Ayres (Freezer). Fans mainly claimed the first chance, while according to others Beerus will never leave his position.

As shown by Akira Toriyama in Dragon Ball Super, the Gods of Destruction can decide when to retreat and even train the possible successor. In the anime this possibility is illustrated during the Tournament of Power from Khai, the kaioshin of Universe 11, when in the course of episode 125 announces the withdrawal of Belmod and the rise to God of Toppo.

Goku is undoubtedly the strongest warrior in Universe 7, has an excellent relationship with Whis and Zeno and has even managed to draw on the power of Ultra Instinct, unlike Beerus. After the clash with Hit in episode 40 of the series, the saiyan reveals the possibility of a future rematch with the God of Destruction and given his current level of strength, it is possible that the clash will end in favor of the protagonist.

Vegeta has already been a prince and has previous experience in destroying planets. His behavior is less condescending than that of his partner and his intellect is decidedly superior, at least out of combat. Freeza on the other hand tries to become a God of Destruction since the beginning of the series, and his sadistic disposition could even be considered as a positive quality. With Goku and Vegeta defending the Universe and Whis controlling it, the villain would be forced to restrain his evil impulses.

And what do you think of it? Is there anyone able to replace Beerus? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend spending five minutes to take a look at our latest insight on the Dragon Ball Super manga.