Goku Ultra Instinct comes to life with this successful cosplay

In the series of Dragon Ball Super many unpublished fighting techniques and transformations have been included for Goku and his friends. The most iconic is Ultra Instinct, a technique that is honored by a fan in this cosplay.

Ultra Instinct is the most powerful technique available for now Son Goku both in the anime (arrived at its conclusion, but we are all waiting for a Dragon Ball Super 2) and in the manga, where our hero has shown to be able to master it in the battle against Molo of the last chapter. But what technique is Ultra Instinct? For the uninitiated, this technique allows the user to act without thinking, moving precisely by instinct and thus being able to avoid attacks and counterattack effectively. A more mental than physical technique. Very difficult to master, it allows Goku to compete against him Jiren in the Tournament of Power. The cosplayer JohnnyJunkers on his Instagram page shows us his personal version of Goku Ultra Instinct, as you can see in the profile at the bottom of the news.

The gray hair and blue aura that envelop Goku in this state have now become iconic like the first transformations in Super Saiyan against Freezer. Who knows if in the future we will see new techniques even more powerful and iconic than this in a future Dragon Ball Super 2. Maybe it could be Vegeta finally overcoming Goku?