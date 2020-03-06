Goku towards the final blow. An artist delights us with an illustration of Dragon Ball Z

Share it:

Not infrequently appear on the web tributes to one of the most iconic series of the anime and manga panorama in history, Dragon Ball. The years pass by the Akira Toriyama series, yet the public continues to love and appreciate it unconditionally, feeling even more strengthened since the Super series was announced and serialized.

Every day we write articles about Dragon Ball. Some concern the manga, other news about the possible new season of Superother times we deal with lighter topics like cosplay or fan art. But in any case, the affection that enthusiasts feel towards this series is so great that even the works of art clearly inspired by Goku and companions manage to enchant the public (if done well, obviously).

This is the case of the last spectacular illustration created by an artist already known to us, Dragon Garow Lee who, on his Twitter profile, is always ready to share his latest creations by literally melting the users who follow him and all the fans of the series created by Akira Toriyama.

Today's drawing, which you can take a look at at the bottom of this article, portrays one of the most scenes famous and iconic of the whole series: when Goku prepares to launch his final attack a Kid Buu but, not having the support of the Earthlings, he intervenes Mr. Satan to convince them to give up their energy so that the Genkidama sphere can be followed by our hero.

The most impressive thing, and that you can see with your own eyes, in addition to the skill, is the attention to detail that the artist puts into it but above all the ability to reproduce a scene as if it were the manga originally from Dragon Ball. The characters are so loyal to Toriyama's creatures that Lee could very well, starting tomorrow, start drawing the manga of Dragon Ball Super and we will not regret it at all.

What do you think of this illustration? Do you also think that the care and how faithful the characters are to the original is impressive? Let us know below in the comments.

