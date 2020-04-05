Goku Super Sayan Blue is the protagonist of a fantastic artwork

Share it:

Despite from several chapters of Dragon Ball Super particular attention is being paid to the divine technique of Ultra Instinct, fans are always showing great interest in the two new transformations introduced in the new series signed Toriyama Toyotarō, or the Super Sayan God, and the Super Sayan Blue.

It is not unusual to find drawings, fanarts and any type of artistic representation of the new forms of the Saiyans, taken on by Goku and Vegeta to face new enemies and villains, as happened also during the clash, on the planet Neo Namecc, with the terrible sorcerer Molo, main antagonist of the current narrative arc of the Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol.

However in this circumstance the power of the Super Saiyan Blue it was not enough to put the Planet-eater in difficulty, given the opponent's ability to absorb not only the energy of the planet itself but also that of the creatures that are in it. With the debut in the film La Resurrezione di F, this transformation has immediately conquered many fans of the brand, both for the powers related to Ki, and for the color that characterizes it, a very bright blue.

User @ DarkHans0 shared the wonderful illustration that you find below, where he wanted to represent, quite faithfully, Goku Super Sayan Blue on a neutral background, ready to fight as evidenced by his pose.

Recall that in volume 12 Goku and Vegeta will change their look, while unpublished tables have emerged on the net that explain the disappearance of Freeza.