Goku Super Sayan and his 'calm anger' are the protagonists of a splendid drawing

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
With the introduction of new forms and new transformations in the new series signed by Toyotarō and the master Akira Toriyama, the first real appearance of the Super Sayan on the manga of Dragon Ball Z it seems to have lost its original value, since it represented a real turning point in the whole work.

The arrival of the Super Sayan God, Super Sayan Blue and the new divine technique, Ultra Instinct, which was also the protagonist of the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super, naturally allowed Goku and Vegeta to face ever more powerful opponents, but at the same time that adrenaline was lost and that expectation that kept readers, or spectators, on their thorns.

First in fact the Super Saiyan was seen as the trump card, the last possibility to be used exclusively when all the other techniques had already been used, and despite the success of the new transformations, the first remains in the hearts of many fans. In fact an artist, known as @Cody_Artzz on Twitter, has shown all his skill by creating the gorgeous illustration of Goku Super Sayan that you find at the bottom of the page.

The fan, already the author of a beautiful drawing by Goku Super Sayan God, paid tribute probably to Goku's first appearance in this form, following the death of Kulilin on the planet Namek, by the hand of Freeza. Recall also that the reason behind the Super Saiyan hair color has recently been explained.

