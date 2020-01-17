Goku Super Saiyan 5: fan art presented on this transformation of Dragon Ball AF

Share it:

Dragon Ball was one of the most important phenomena of the 90s. Most of the world had no internet and it was difficult to read up on their favorite series. Those who could enjoy the dawn of the network, however, occasionally ran into particular news. One of them was the Dragon Ball AF and Goku Super Saiyan 5 are born.

At the dawn of 2020 fans are waiting for Dragon Ball Super 2, but just over twenty years ago fans had concluded the vision of Dragon Ball GT. The anime had introduced another iconic transformation for Goku, that of Super Saiyan 4, resulting from the monkey's power of the Saiyans. The term Dragon Ball GT inevitably left a void in fans who kicked off their fanmade universe, and among them Dragon Ball AF arose. One of the forms presented by this story was that of Super Saiyan 5, a direct sequel to the fourth transformation.

Even years later, with denials and unpublished series, Goku Super Saiyan 5 every now and then comes back on the net with different fan art. The latest version of this character is the prerogative of VPagon, an illustrator who presented on Twitter how he imagines the protagonist of Dragon Ball in this form. At the bottom you can see the image that refers in part to Super Saiyan 3, with long hair, the tuft and the absence of eyebrows, and in part to Super Saiyan 4, with the fur and the presence of the tail, all dominated from a silvery-white color.

What would Dragon Ball Super be like if Super Saiyan 4 and 5 were introduced? For now, fans have to settle for Ultra Instinct.