Goku, Luffy and other Shonen Jump heroes relax in this beautiful fan art

Despite the pandemia in the Coronavirus, the sales of Weekly Shonen Jump have not decreased: one of the main reasons is for the numerous important titles present in the pages of the magazine, whose characters are the protagonists of a new fan art.

In fact, at the bottom of the news it is possible to see the image shared on Twitter by the account @ TinaFate1, his message shows us Goku, Luffy, Naruto, Ichigo and everyone else sharing a simple meal. Here is the author’s comment: “Dear Anitwitter, I’m tired of seeing these posts with the challenge between two different manga, can’t we love them all the same way?“. Fan art has been a great success, with over 24 thousand likes and more than 6 thousand comments, which confirm that there are many people interested in different crossovers than all those seen so far.

The manga that made their debut on Weekly Shonen Jump have been numerous and many have achieved worldwide success, so much so that in recent weeks the editorial staff of the magazine has announced the names of the mega hits of Weekly Shonen Jump, in fact there are six works that have reached or are about to overcome the 100 million copies sold, goal achieved by Dragon Ball, Naruto, Slam Dunk, One Piece and others.