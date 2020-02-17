Goku and Vegeta change into Super Dragon Ball Heroes: new outfits for the protagonists

Share it:

The two protagonists of Dragon Ball they have always worn the same clothes for a long time, without too many variations. Goku is now imprinted in everyone's mind with the orange uniform deriving from the turtle school suit, along with blue shirts and cuffs. For Vegeta, however, always a tight blue suit plus the strapless Saiyan armor.

Over time, the uniforms of the characters have undergone very few changes, while in the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes we are about to witness a further new design. Recently in Japan, at 5 in the Japanese time zone, the special episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes was staged which presented the new Goku and Vegeta.

As you can see at the bottom, i two saiyan warriors have brand new uniforms. For Goku the orange uniform is not missing, but it is different from the classic suit: much wider, with the black Capsule Corporation logo that stands out on the left side; moreover, the shirt, the belt and the blue cuffs turn black, giving a combination of colors to the character who recalls that of Naruto in Naruto: Shippuden. For Vegeta, however, the same combination of colors remains, however made from a new suit with different details and an unprecedented Saiyan armor with two protections that also descend on the sides.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will return with Big Bang Mission and we will be able to see the two well-known heroes with these new clothes, giving a fresh look to the protagonists of the franchise.