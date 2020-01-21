Gohan's new technique surprises everyone in Dragon Ball Super chapter 56

Share it:

Dragon Ball Super, even more than Dragon Ball Z, he focused on Goku and Vegeta. The two Saiyan protagonists of the Toyotaro manga have occasionally shared the stage with some of the strongest warriors in their universe, including Gohan. Just the young saiyan is also active again in the Moro arch currently underway.

In a highly anticipated chapter by fans, the wait for the final stage of this Dragon Ball Super arc. Moro arrived on Earth with all his lackeys but first he decides to have fun by spreading some chaos around the planet. Waiting for Goku and Vegeta to arrive, it's up to Gohan and the others to try to restore the situation.

While Kulilin, Roshi, Yamcha, Tenshinhan and Jiaozi are traveling around the planet, Gohan and Piccolo face 73, the android who in the previous fight had put them in trouble. It is here that Gohan shows all the new techniques learned during this period, including a unpublished energy shield. Thanks to this move, Makankosappo of 73 fails.

A move certainly versatile and never appeared so far in the world of Dragon Ball Super and which also shows how much Gohan has grown in this period. In fact, it seems to be the only one to have created a predominantly defensive move, although it also lends itself to other uses, as shown by the rest of the fight. This is waiting to find out what techniques will be learned by Vegeta on Yardrat.