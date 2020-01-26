Gohan to the rescue in Chapter 56 of Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

In the last chapter of Dragon Ball Super we witnessed the beginning of the clash between our heroes and Moro's army. One of the warriors of the Earth who showed himself most was Gohan, who also showed some new techniques.

Gohan is one of the most loved characters in the great Dragon Ball saga. For a short time he was also the protagonist of the series, at the beginning of Majin Buu's narrative arc. Unfortunately, in the new adventures of Dragon Ball Super he did not have the opportunity to particularly show off, which annoyed the fans of the character a bit. In the last chapter out, 56, we witness a small revenge of the character. Gohan and Piccolo face 73, Moro's follower who has the ability to copy the techniques of others. After acquiring the techniques of the two heroes and turning them against him, Gohan and Piccolo still managed to beat the opponent, taking advantage of a series of combinations of moves that put 73 into crisis. Will our men be able to get the better of their opponents? We will know in the next chapters.

In the meantime, the chapter also has a comic side, in fact we have also witnessed the return of old habits of the master Roshi, who was also involved in the clashes with Moro's minions. Additionally, Toyotaro shows us a secret member of the Ginew team.