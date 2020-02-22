Gohan shows his worth by challenging Moro in Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super continues to go on and chapter after chapter gets more and more exciting while the saga of "Prisoner of the Galactic Patrol" is heading towards the showdown; when Goku and Vegeta return once and for all to Earth to challenge and beat the fearsome and strong wizard Moro.

But while the two warriors Saiyan they wait and wait Moro, the wizard's henchmen sow destruction for the planet, currently defended by the Z fighters, led by Gohan who returned to shine after a long time of few lights and more shadows.

In chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super we saw closely the fights that affected our protagonists. We have seen how they have asserted themselves, but above all we have witnessed to three events in particular that drove the fans crazy.

The first was the intervention of Moro in battle who took part in it to save some of his subordinates such as the android Seventhree who had been cornered by C-18 is C-17. The arrival of the villain intimidated and not a little the Z Warriors, who however tried to keep control of the situation. And this is where the second event happened, an event that concerns Gohan.

In fact, just at the crucial moment, when Goku is Vegeta they had not yet appeared on earth and with Moro in front of him on the battlefield, the young man showed all his worth and courage, deciding to to challenge the villain openly. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, Gohan steps forward to challenge him, but Moro, while recognizing and appreciating the spirit and audacity of the Saiyan, declines the invitation, considering him too weak and not strong enough to amuse him in duty. Since his debut the magician has always appeared very self-confident and arrogant: it was when he defeated Goku and Vegeta, he was in allowing time for the two to train and it was in this circumstance with Gohan.

And it is at the end that the third event stands out in the background, when finally Goku, perceiving the aura of Crillin he manages to teleport to Earth, making his entrance on the battlefield.

What should we expect from the next chapter? Will we finally witness the fruits of the hard training our protagonist underwent?