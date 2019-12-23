Gohan, Goten and Trunks fight together in the new screenshots of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot

Share it:

The wait for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot it becomes more and more spasmodic, but fortunately Bandai Namco Entertainment knows very well how to make it a bit more pleasant. Today, the Japanese company has shared with us four new screenshots of the action RPG that will allow us to relive the entire Z series of the anime created by Akira Toriyama.

Taken from the Saga of Bu, the screenshots portray Gohan adult, Goten child is Trunks child fight together to get rid of an enemy. The new images, which you can view in the gallery at the bottom of this news, were used by Bandai Namco to remind us of the opportunity to team up with up to two support characters, which will assist players in combat with unique moves and provide the opportunity to implement the peculiar Z Combinationsthat is, combinations of attacks by multiple extremely effective heroes.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. The title was among the protagonists of the recent Jump Festa 2020, where it presented itself with a demo focused on Trunks of the future and a trailer for Majin Buu . If you want to know more about the developers, we recommend you read our special on CyberConnect2, the "video game mangaka".