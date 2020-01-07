Entertainment

Gohan and Goten merge in the artwork created by a fan of Dragon Ball Super

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fans of Dragon Ball they are famous for their indisputable originality, which often and willingly leads them to create amazing artwork or to imagine strange combinations of completely different characters. Precisely in this regard, today we decided to show you the singular design made by the young man Erren Van Duine.

As you can see at the bottom, the artist has imagined one potara merger between Gohan, whose design derives from the Saga of Majin Boo in Dragon Ball Z, and its original take of Goten adult, remotely inspired by the one shown in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The result, as you can see at the bottom, is very reminiscent of the drawing style of the master Shintani.

Erren Van Duine is not new to this type of artwork, which over the months made him more and more known in the subreddits dedicated to the saga of Akira Toriyama. Several months ago, as you will remember, the same artist went viral with an illustration depicting the merger between Goku and Gohan.

READ:  Tommy Lee Blasted By Trump Supporters in Recent Rant

And what do you think of it? After the one between Goku and Vegeta, what fusion could give rise to the strongest of the Saiyans? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at the first sketch of 2020 made by the great Toyotaro.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

