GOG gives Warhammer 40,000 Rites of War: the strategic historian is free on PC

From the pages of GOG.com, the curators of the digital store owned by CD Projekt (the authors of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077) launch the sales on the Warhammer series and invite all fans of strategists to take advantage of the opportunity to download Warhammer for free : 40,000 Rites of War.

Launched in 1999 by DreamForge EntertainmentRites of War projects old and new fans of the Warhammer fantasy epic into a dark dimension to lead the Eldar on their interplanetary mission to reunite with their creators.

Although the graphic sector of the title shows the merciless signs of the time since its arrival on PC, Warhammer 40,000 Rites of War boasts a game system that does not go far from the playful experience offered by modern turn-based strategists, thanks to a content ecosystem so stratified as to provide, for example, a rolistic progression for the experience points earned by its troops after each clash or by the ability to improve the skills of individual units to unlock increasingly devastating psychic powers.

If you are interested in downloading Warhammer 40,000 Rites of War for free, at the bottom of the news you will find the link to the GOG.com portal: the promotion launched by the managers of the digital store specializing in the sale of PC titles without DRM is already active and will still be for the next 48 hours.