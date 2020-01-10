Goffin's master points to which Rafa Nadal could not do anything

Rafael Nadal fell this Friday against the Belgian David Goffin 6-4 and 7-6 (3) and the quarterfinal tie of the ATP Cup was tied to one after the first victory of Roberto Bautista, so Spain will play in the final doubles.

Rafael Nadal accused the tiredness accumulated after playing his last game two days ago in Perth, a city with three hours of time difference compared to Sydney, while his rival Goffin had a rest day and did not have to move, since he played the groups in the same city. In addition, he deployed a great game that is summed up in hits like these.

The Belgian was the first to break the service of the rival when the score looked 2-2 in the first round although Nadal's reaction to the rest was instantaneous. However, Goffin repeated with breakage and directed a first sleeve that would end up beating 6-4.

His strength was not tarnished in the second round, and it is that the Liege tennis player premiered the score with a new break at the service of the Mallorcan. When everything seemed to be seen for the sentence with 4-3 unfavorable and two points to set the 5-3, Nadal took his best version to recover the disadvantage break.

The reaction of the Spanish would be of little use since the Belgian signed an impeccable sudden death for set the 1-1 in the overall of the tie and transfer the witness to the doubles match that will be played next.