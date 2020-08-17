Godzilla, will King Ghidorah return to the MonsterVerse franchise?

Share it:

The Godzilla: King of the Monsters post credit ending anticipated the eventual return of King Ghidorah in the future of the franchise in the "guise" of Mecha Ghidorah, provided that Warner Bros is Legendary decide to continue the saga, but it is not absolutely clear when and if the Three-Headed Monster will actually return to the cinema.

Given the few guidelines revealed to us over the past months on the plot – and the narrative development – of the highly anticipated Godzila vs Kong of Adam Wingard, postponed to May 21, 2021 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, it is almost certain that Ghidorah will not make his triumphal one and "mechanic"return to the crossover of the Monster Universe. There are two horizontal lines to follow and to match and that opening in the ending of Godzilla II it seems much more oriented towards future development in a possible third chapter.

The return of Ghidorah seems in fact closely related to Alan Jonah (Charles Dance) and his group of eco-terrorists bent on wiping the human race from the earth, e in Godzilla vs Kong there is not even a shadow of them in the ranks of the cast. They will almost certainly be reorganizing elsewhere by aiming for a new plan for Godzilla 3, perhaps the final chapter of the new cinematic course of the Alpha Predator. Sure, with only one head left, di King Ghidorah There is very little left, but it could work with genetic and biomechanical engineering to fix the situation.

Waiting for new information, we leave you to our special dedicated to Godzilla vs Kong.