Godzilla Vs Kong Giant Monster

It all started with ‘Godzilla’(Gareth Edwards, 2014), the title that resurrected the most North American side of the Japanese nuclear lizard at the cost of seeing humans running from one place to another and continued with the superior‘Kong: Skull Island’(Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017), an authentic ode to fun with countless giant creatures.

Now, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have in their hands the fate of the most promising giant monster franchise in mainstream cinema and, after ‘Godzilla: King of the monsters’Of a not too inspired Michael Dougherty In 2019, the real clash of the Titans will arrive in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

Adam Wingard has been in charge of filming and, while we dream of overcoming those potholes that were ‘Blair witch’(2016) and‘Death note’(2017) based on excessive creatures, a publication on social networks about the future merchandising of the film has discovered another contender of the great battle.

Mechagodzilla arrives making his own from ‘Godzilla vs. Cibergodzilla, destruction machine’(Jun Fukuda, 1974), a film that can also be found as‘Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla’,‘Godzilla against the Bionic Monster’Or‘Godzilla against the Cosmic Monster’. The mechanical terror worked so well that, the following year, the creature's father also wanted to play with him in the officially known as ‘Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla’(Ishirô Honda, 1975).

Toho Film

With a cast that includes Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi Y Jessica Henwick‘Godzilla vs. Kong’It has as a new release date the not so distant November 20, 2020. Do you want giant cakes?