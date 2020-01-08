Godzilla vs. figures Kong reveal the return of a classic monster

Share it:

After some delay and many expectations we are finally in the year in which it will be released Godzilla vs. Kong, a film in which it seems that many of the great stars of this particular Universe of Monsters will be presented.

The official figures have returned to play the film revealing that in this titanic combat a character that we have not seen for many years and that can give a superb show on screen will return.

We talked about MechaGodzilla, the colossal mechanical version of the gigantic reptile that has appeared in an exhibition of action figures of the film and that Reddit has not taken long to sasapland.

The image originally appeared on Twitter and forced the user who shared it to remove it, so we can say that the veracity of this kind of filtration is demonstrated.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be in theaters on November 20 of this year and in it we hope that some of the most iconic creatures of both franchises will break their faces, destroying everything in their path.