Godzilla Singular Point debuts on March 25 in Japan, postponed the release in the west

The official website of Godzilla: Singular Point, the new Netflix anime dedicated to the most famous Kaiju in the world, has recently published a series of exclusive information in view of the Japanese debut, also confirming the anime will not arrive in the west in April as previously stated, but in the second half of 2021.

Godzilla: Singular Point will debut March 25, 2021 exclusively on Netflix Japan, and April 1 on major Japanese television networks. The episodes will be published weekly, but Netflix subscribers will be able to see them a week in advance. As for the western release, the site confirms that the anime will arrive “in the course of 2021”, probably once the transmission in the east has ended.

Among other information, it was confirmed that the opening will be carried out by the idol group BiSH and will be titled “In case…“, and the new poster visible at the bottom was shared. The site also published a short synopsis of the anime:”The story follows the adventures of brilliant young researcher Mei Kamino, who will find herself teaming up with talented engineer Yun Arikawa to defeat an unprecedented threat.“.

Godzilla: Singular Point will consist of thirteen episodes and will end on June 17, 2021. Should it follow the same model as Beastars, Netflix could bring the series to the West with lots of voice acting during the fall season.